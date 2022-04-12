Jamie xx Returns With New Single "LET'S DO IT AGAIN"

Jamie xx, the propulsive force of seminal electronic group The xx, has enjoyed further success as a solo act. It has been seven years since the release of 2015’s In Colour, and two years since his one-off single “Idontknow”. Jamie has once again emerged with his latest single “LET’S DO IT AGAIN.”

There is a clear house influence that runs throughout the song, which opens with a muffled vocal sample that fluctuates with the body-shaking percussion. Jamie expands upon the sounds he laid out on In Colour with bright production that takes cues from disco and funk. “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” bursts into small sections of enticing build ups and exhilarating highs, making for a sure-fire dancefloor filler.

“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” says Jamie. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!”

Below, listen to “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” and keep your eyes and ears out for more details on Jamie’s long-awaited follow-up to In Colour.