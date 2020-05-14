Japanese Breakfast to Play Ticketed Live Stream Tonight, All Proceeds Going Directly to Band and Crew

Japanese Breakfast, the indie synth-pop project of Philly-based musician Michelle Zauner, will be holding a $20 ticketed livestream today, May 14 at 7 p.m. EST. All proceeds from the live stream will go directly to the band and crew in order to provide financial support while tours remain suspended due to COVID-19.

“I wanted to put together a live stream of some new songs and special covers to help support my crew while we are unable to tour, which is to say, unable to work and earn income,” said Zauner in a statement. “I’ve also commissioned a special design that features my band family, Craig, Deven, Peter, Harry & Rachel, to help raise some money to make up for many months of touring we’ve had to cancel. I hope you will join me.”

The limited t-shirt design features a slew of adorable caricatures depicting the band and crew, highlighting all of the people who make Japanese Breakfast a well-oiled machine.

Japanese Breakfast’s previous release was 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet, their sophomore effort following their 2016 debut album Psychopomp. Zauner has talked about the process of recording Japanese Breakfast’s third album, however no concrete details have been shared as of yet, aside from the release of two singles in 2018, “Essentially” and “Head Over Heels,” a Tears for Fears cover. Zauner is also at work on a memoir, titled Crying in H Mart, an excerpt of which was published in The New Yorker back in 2018.

Buy tickets for tonight’s Japanese Breakfast live stream here.