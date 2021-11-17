Jockstrap Sign to Rough Trade, Share “50/50”

London-based duo Jockstrap have signed to Rough Trade Records, sharing their first single on the label, “50/50.” They find themselves in good company at Rough Trade, the label that also works with Parquet Courts, black midi and many others. Jockstrap was previously signed to Warp Records.

“50/50” is the duo’s first release since 2020’s Wicked City EP and Beavercore mixtape, which featured remixes and piano preludes. The single is mesmerizing and vitalizing, a certified club-ready track that is perfectly peculiar. And nothing makes you feel as if you’re at a club more than the song’s music video, with hazy shots of a crowded venue and the camerawork of someone who was moshing along with the audience.

Jockstrap are fresh from a sold-out headlining tour in the U.K., and have recently made appearances supporting Caroline Polachek and Jarvis Cocker.

Watch the music video for “50/50” below.