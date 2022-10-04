Joy Pours Out of Jordana's New Breakup Track, “SYT”

It’s like you accidentally broke a bottle and a rush of tangled sunshine and feelings came pouring out—“SYT,” the newest single from artist and producer Jordana, is a glorious, revitalizing pop explosion. The title stands for “Save your tears,” as the artist tells an ex-lover exactly how she feels. “Don’t cry to me across the country / Then wallow in your non-existent self pity,” she bites, in a way that feels pitying but not without love. With vocals sounding as though they were sung from a distance and golden synths, it’s like a celebration of establishing boundaries.

Jordana confirms, “It channels the feelings of empowerment and emotional awareness after a tough breakup.” It is the second single released off her forthcoming EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking, coming Nov. 11, the latest in the prolific career of the 22-year-old. This song sounds incredibly hi-fi, notable considering her start in homemade folk and bedroom pop. And although this is an artist who’s worn many different coats, on this project she seems to combine what she already knows and loves, rather than stepping into completely new territory. It’s clear that in her case, practice is making perfect.

The single is accompanied by a music video directed by Graham Epstein. Watch it and find her tour dates below.

Jordana Tour Dates:

October

04 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

07 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

09 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth #

16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth #

Month

10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day Cafe

12 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

14 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

(# w/ Remi Wolf)