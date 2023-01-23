Joseph Returns With New Single "Nervous System" Off New Album The Sun

Today, indie-pop band Joseph released a new single, “Nervous System,” and announced a new album The Sun set to release on April 28 via ATO Records.

The Sun is the sister trio’s fourth studio album, following Good Luck, Kid released back in 2019. The band fundamentally started by playing ethereal folk, but gradually strayed from their dreamy rural sound to a grittier dynamic in Good Luck, Kid. Their soul-searching lyrics are elevated by gorgeous vocals and unique harmonies throughout their discography. Their voices are alluring and can reel in any kind of audience to listen to what they have to say.

Joseph first formed when Natalie Schepman, one of the singers of the band, began pursuing a solo music career back in her college years. She realized that she was missing something, and decided to recruit her younger twin sisters Meegan and Allison Closner to help her on vocals for a new project—thus began Joseph, named after the eastern Oregon town of Joseph where the sisters had visited their grandfather Jo.

In their newest single “Nervous System,” the band calls out their own experiences with anxiety—hard lessons learned through relationships—and personal growth. It’s a classic pop song with strumming acoustics, a steady kick and sparkly electric guitar hooks. The chorus brings the most energy to the track with the sisters’ harmonies and phrasing, singing the lyrics, “No it’s not selfish if you save yourself. Don’t feed the paranoia, that won’t help. It’s in your head and it’s under your skin,” to drive the point in feeling safe within yourself despite negative external circumstances.

You can view the music video for the new song, along with the new album art and tracklist for The Sun below.

The Sun Album Art:



The Sun Tracklist:

1. Waves Crash

2. The Sun

3. Fireworks

4. Don’t Protect Me

5. Slow Dance

6. Nervous System

7. Tell Me About You

8. Kicking Up The Light

9. Three More Hours

10. Love Is Flowing

Watch Joseph perform at the Paste Studios in 2015 and 2019 below.