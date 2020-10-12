Julia Jacklin Shares New Split Single: Listen

Julia Jacklin shared a new 7” for the Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 5. On the A-side is “to Perth, before the border closes” and on the B-side is “CRY.”

Jacklin says of the A-side track: “I’ve moved around a lot the last five years; chasing things, love, work, something new, whatever and there’s always this fear that I’m leaving good things behind just to go somewhere else and be lonely. Whispering ‘everything changes’ to myself helps get me to sleep at night. I started writing this song in Melbourne and finished it in Perth. It was like a little song bridge between the two cities to make the change easier.”

Earlier last year, Jacklin released her sophomore album Crushing, which was featured in our list of the 10 best albums of February 2019 . Read Paste’s review of the album here .

Watch the “to Perth, before the border closes” video and stream “CRY” below. While you’re here, keep scrolling to revisit Jacklin’s 2019 Paste studio session.