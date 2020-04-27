Khruangbin Announce New Album Mordechai, Share Lead Single "Time (You and I)"

Monday afternoon, Khruangbin shared news of their upcoming new album titled Mordechai. The news comes on the heels of Khruangbin’s collaborative EP with Leon Bridges, Texas Sun. The band cites the album as a shift, with nearly every track featuring vocals prominently. The album is named after bassist Laura Lee Ochoa’s friend who invited her on a hike with his family. There, she had a moment of clarity as he yelled her full name while she jumped from a waterfall, an event she views as a baptismal moment.

Khruangbin also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Time (You and I).” The video, directed by Felix Heyes and Josh R.R. King, is a funky throwback with a goofy spirit. It’s perfect for the stylish soul Khruangbin are known for.

Mordechai will arrive on June 26 via Dead Oceans. You can check out the video for “Time You and I)” below as well as details on the album.

Mordechai Album Art

Mordechai Tracklist

1. First Class

2. Time (You and I)

3. Connaissais de Face

4. Father Bird, Mother Bird

5. If There is No Question

6. Pelota

7. One to Remember

8. Dearest Alfred

9. So We Won’t Forget

10. Shida