Listen to King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's New Song, "If Not Now, Then When?"

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back with a new song, “If Not Now, Then When?,” along with an animated video for the track.

“If Not Now, Then When?” builds upon psychedelic groove instrumentals and attention-grabbing tempo changes that make it a new standout from the band. The animated music video, directed by Dr. D Foothead, opens with a girl at a concert and ends with something larger than itself—a black hole.

Dr. D Foothead expanded on the video’s creation in a statement:

The song made me consider how individual action or inaction affects the world. What happens when our repressed pain, darkness and confusion manifest and influence our surroundings and relationships? I wanted to explore the journey of a character who has neglected their inner shadow, and how this energy manifests physically and becomes a force of its own.

The always-prolific King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard dropped two albums last month—a studio record, K.G., and a live recording, Live in S.F. ‘16. Read more about those albums here.

Watch King Gizzard’s new music video for “If Not Now, Then When?” below, and revisit a clip from their 2015 Daytrotter session further down.