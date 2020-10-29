Kitten Announce Sophomore Album, Share First Single "Angelina"

LA pop-rock group Kitten shared the first single “Angelina” off their upcoming sophomore album announced earlier this week.

“Angelina,” as a nod to both the actress and band’s location, is composed of heightened hyperpop instrumentals and tales of blasting Christina Aguilera down the 405 freeway. And they didn’t forget about the 101, because both are California driving staples in songs.

Kitten, for the release of their second LP and lead single, also shared on social media that they signed a deal with Sony Music for it.

In a moment of sincerity i would like to tell you that @sonymusic picked up our 2nd record we will be releasing our first single tomorrow. Thank u friends and family pic.twitter.com/18QToBybU4 — KITTEN (@KITTENTHEBAND) October 27, 2020

