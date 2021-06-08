Laura Stevenson Announces Self-Titled Album, Shares Electric Single "State"

Laura Stevenson has had a life-changing year after birthing her first child during the pandemic and dealing with a loved one nearly dying. Today (June 8), she announces her forthcoming album Laura Stevenson, out Aug. 6 via Don Giovanni. The album celebrates life in spite of trauma, embracing what it means to be human and dealing with grief. The album, produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Dinosaur Jr., Hop Along), will also feature a guitar contribution from her longtime collaborator and friend Jeff Rosenstock.

Stevenson has also shared her newest single “State,” an explosive reflection of her rage toward her loved one almost being murdered. The accompanying black-and-white video finds her seeking release in destruction.

Speaking on what it was like recording the album while pregnant, Stevenson said in a statement:

The album was written as a sort of purge and a prayer. It was a very intense experience to re-live all of the events of the previous year, while tracking these songs, with my daughter growing inside me, reliving all of that fear and pain and just wanting to protect her from the world that much more. It made me very raw.

Watch the video for “State” below and revisit Stevenson’s 2014 Daytrotter performance of “Sink Swim” further down. Keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for Laura Stevenson, as well as her tour dates. You can preorder the album ahead of its Aug. 6 release here.

Laura Stevenson Artwork:

Laura Stevenson Tracklist:

01. State

02. Don’t Think About Me

03. Moving Cars

04. Continental Divide

05. Wretch

06. Sky Blue, Bad News

07. Mary

08. Sandstorm

09. After Those Who Mean It

10. Children’s National Transfer

Laura Stevenson Tour Dates

October

15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg *

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

23 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club +

(* with Adult Mom opening)

(+ opening for Lucy Dacus)