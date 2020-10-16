Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye Share New Single "All About You"

Leon Bridges and LA-based singer/songwriter Lucky Daye have released a new ’90s R&B-inspired track “All About You,” produced by Ricky Reed. The song arrives with an accompanying music video directed by LAMAR+NIK.

Bridges says of the single:

For this song, we set out to bring back the energy of some of the 90’s R&B greats we grew up listening to. The way Lucky and I met was completely organic. One night when I was out on the town in LA I ran into a friend of Lucky’s who suggested that we should collaborate. I was totally down but wanted our connection to be natural and chill. The day after, I was in the studio and Lucky randomly shows up. I grabbed my guitar and we tossed around some melodies and lyrics and “All About You” was born.

In June, Bridges released “Sweeter” featuring Terrace Martin, which he performed at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Prior to that, Bridges teamed up with John Mayer for “Inside Friend.”

Watch the video for “All About You” below.