Little Simz Announces Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert, Shares New Single "Introvert"

British rapper Little Simz has announced a follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2019 album GREY Area with Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert, due Sept. 3 via Age 101. The rapper also shared a new visual for the opening track “Introvert,” a glorious essay on witnessing suffering and demanding accountability.

The track’s rising marching band drums and horns mark a triumphant return from Simz’s two-year absence. Kicked off with her softly echoing “There’s a war,” her sharp-tongued bars float over the jazzy production that soundtracks the breathtaking visual directed by Salomon Lightelm. Lightelm captures the juxtaposition of streets and fields with cathedrals and Renaissance paintings, making for a stark, captivating experience that sets the tone for what’s to come.

Watch the video for “Introvert” below and see the details of the album further down. You can preorder Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert here.

Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert Artwork:

Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert Tracklist:

01. Introvert

02. Woman ft. Cleo Sol

03. Two Worlds Apart

04. I Love You, I Hate You

05. Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)

06. Little Q Pt 2

07. Gems (Interlude)

08. Speed

09. Standing Ovation

10. I See You

11. The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)

12. Rollin Stone

13. Protect My Energy

14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)

15. Point and Kill ft. Obongjayar

16. Fear No Man

17. The Garden (Interlude)

18. How Did You Get Here

19. Miss Understood