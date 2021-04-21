Little Simz Announces Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert, Shares New Single "Introvert"

British rapper Little Simz has announced a follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2019 album GREY Area with Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert, due Sept. 3 via Age 101. The rapper also shared a new visual for the opening track “Introvert,” a glorious essay on witnessing suffering and demanding accountability.
The track’s rising marching band drums and horns mark a triumphant return from Simz’s two-year absence. Kicked off with her softly echoing “There’s a war,” her sharp-tongued bars float over the jazzy production that soundtracks the breathtaking visual directed by Salomon Lightelm. Lightelm captures the juxtaposition of streets and fields with cathedrals and Renaissance paintings, making for a stark, captivating experience that sets the tone for what’s to come.
Watch the video for “Introvert” below and see the details of the album further down. You can preorder Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert here.
Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert Artwork:
Sometimes I Might Be an Introvert Tracklist:
01. Introvert
02. Woman ft. Cleo Sol
03. Two Worlds Apart
04. I Love You, I Hate You
05. Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)
06. Little Q Pt 2
07. Gems (Interlude)
08. Speed
09. Standing Ovation
10. I See You
11. The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)
12. Rollin Stone
13. Protect My Energy
14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)
15. Point and Kill ft. Obongjayar
16. Fear No Man
17. The Garden (Interlude)
18. How Did You Get Here
19. Miss Understood