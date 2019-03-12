SXSW Throwback: Watch Lucius Perform a Stripped-Down Version of "Don't Just Sit There" in 2013

In honor of SXSW (or, in this year’s case, the lack thereof), Paste will is highlighting this session previously recorded during the festival at the Riverview Bungalow in Austin.

Indie folk duo Lucius took a trip out west for South By Southwest 2013, and while there they stopped by the Riverview Bungalow for a short session.

The four-song set included “Go Home”, “Don’t Just Sit There” and “Turn It Around” from the group’s 2013 EP, as well as a cover of “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore”, originally released by Buddy Holly in 1959 and made famous by Linda Ronstadt in 1975.

While indie-pop for all intents and purposes, there’s no question that Lucius’ entrancing aura takes influence from folk rock and country motifs. It’s a sound that, when woven together with the devastating harmonies of frontwomen Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, results in something sultry and western, upbeat but foreboding; think Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” but with a little more sunshine and glitter. What better backdrop for such a sound than Austin, Texas itself?

Listen to the 2013 session below. Further down, hear their Daytrotter session from the same year.