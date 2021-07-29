Lunar Vacation Announce Debut Album, Share "Mold" Video

Lunar Vacation’s full-length debut is on its way: The rising Atlanta-based four-piece announced that Keeled Scales (Secretly Distribution) will release Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp on Oct. 29, with new single “Mold” out now alongside a music video directed by Rach Rios Rehm.

Songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Grace Repasky says “Mold” is about “navigating the oddities and strange tides of West Coast culture, specifically L.A., and influencer lifestyle for the first time,” recalling, “We played a festival out there and it felt like I was in an immersive Instagram advertisement. It kind of freaked me out. To make it all more confusing, the song also deals with having feelings for someone wrapped up in that culture and the conflicting feelings of wanting to fit in.”

“Mold” opens in a synth-pop stance, with Repasky singing over droning keys, “It all seems busy / Change your hair to get sponsored and sell your days.” Delicate psych-rock riffs and hand percussion dot the song while Repasky uncorks big, glittering hooks, wryly poking holes in their superficial surroundings (“I’m sitting at a picnic table / consuming something that’s been catered”) while maintaining their connection to someone who’s bought in on all the flash: “I could be anything you want to / I’d still be changing with the seasons / I bet you never stay up dreaming / Open the door to let the light in.” Meanwhile, Lunar Vacation find themselves physically redefined throughout the “Mold” video, their dimensions (not to mention their reality) fluctuating as they fly through the sky in a tiny toy car, watch TV acted out by fruits and vegetables, hit a blurred-out bong and get trapped in Jell-O molds.

Repasky’s fellow co-founding songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Maggie Geeslin recalled of making the “Mold” video:

We looked no further than Rachael to direct this one. We’ve been friends for years and working with her on this project was a no-brainer. We told her we wanted something funky and she worked her magic, cooking up a world of absurdity. We had such a good time, in fact, that Grace tattooed the address of the studio where we filmed on their leg at the wrap party.

Produced by Daniel Gleason of Grouplove, Inside Every Fig also features “Shrug,” which Lunar Vacation shared to mark their signing to Keeled Scales in June. We tapped the track as one of that week’s best, praising it as “uplifting and empowering, depicting uncertainty not as something to be afraid of, but as something to embrace.” Press materials list Rilo Kiley, Tame Impala, Alvvays and Slow Pulp among the influences on Lunar Vacation’s debut. Matteo DeLurgio (synth) and Connor Dowd (drums) round out the band alongside Repasky and Geeslin.

Watch the “Mold” video and revisit Lunar Vacation’s 2019 Paste session below, and see the details of their debut album further down. You can preorder Inside Every Fig Is a Dead Wasp here.

Inside Every Fig Is a Dead Wasp Tracklist:

01. Purple Dreams No. 4

02. Peddle

03. Shrug

04. Where Is Everyone

05. Making Lunch (Not Right Now)

06. Cutting Corners

07. The Waiting Game

08. Mold

09. Gears

10. Anemone

11. But Maybe

Inside Every Fig Is a Dead Wasp Album Art: