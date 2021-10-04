Magdalena Bay Share Final Mercurial World Single, “Hysterical Us”

Paste-acclaimed synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay just dropped “Hysterical Us” ahead of their forthcoming debut album Mercurial World, out this Friday, Oct. 8, via Luminelle.

In the accompanying video, the duo jump into a car with an otherworldly driver, only to be transported to an open field of hypnotic patterns and mystical faces. Mica Tenenbaum lightly whispers across a bright, twinkling blend of piano and electronics. It’s a track as fun as the music video itself, which was shot in New Orleans.

”’Hysterical Us’ is about our anxieties, paranoias and existential musings,” Magdalena Bay explain in a statement, adding of their new video, “We loved being able to interpret all these heavy questions through the colorful world of MILAGROS Collective.”

The single follows “Secrets (Your Fire),” “Chaeri” and “You Lose!,” all from Mercurial World.

Watch the music video for “Hysterical Us” below. You can preorder Mercurial World here.