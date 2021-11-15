Mattiel Announce New Album, Share “Jeff Goldblum”

Atlanta-based rock-Americana duo Mattiel have announced their first album since 2019’s Satis Factory, Georgia Gothic. The album will be released March 18, 2022, via ATO Records. Mattiel also shared the video for lead Georgia Gothic single “Jeff Goldblum.”
“Jeff Goldblum” is a spunky, galactic track based on frontwoman Atina Mattiel Brown’s crush on the song’s namesake. In an ode to the actor, the video is composed of stitched scenes from Earth Girls Are Easy, a film in which Goldblum stars as an alien.
On her inspiration for the single, Brown explained, “Well, my crush on Jeff Goldblum is very real. He inspired the words—but this is more of a dream where a Jeff look-a-like meets me in a bathroom.”
With a soft charm and alt-rock sound, Mattiel’s Georgia influence is apparent on “Jeff Goldblum.” Georgia Gothic serves as a homage to the state, embracing the musical legacy of the location and intertwining it with their established sound even further.
Mattiel will embark on a 2022 North American tour in February, including a stop at SXSW. The duo will also tour Europe following their North American run. They recorded a hometown Paste Studio on the Road session this past June at Sweetwater.
Watch the video for “Jeff Goldblum” and Mattiel’s Paste Studio session below, and find the duo’s tour dates further down. You can get further information on the duo’s upcoming tour here and preorder Georgia Gothic here.
Mattiel Tour Dates:
November
18-19 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL
February 2022
25 – Asheville, NC @ Fleetwoods
26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pinhook
28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
March 2022
01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
05 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
06 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
13 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In
14 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
April 2022
08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
May 2022
05 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
07 – London, UK @ Lafayette
08 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
09 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club
10 – Glasgow, SC @ Oran Mor
12 – Dublin, IR @ Whelan’s
13 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
16 – Lille, FR @ Aeroneff
18 – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
19 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
21 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
23 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
25 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
26 – Hellendoorn, NL @ Dauwpop Festival