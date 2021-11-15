Mattiel Announce New Album, Share “Jeff Goldblum”

Atlanta-based rock-Americana duo Mattiel have announced their first album since 2019’s Satis Factory, Georgia Gothic. The album will be released March 18, 2022, via ATO Records. Mattiel also shared the video for lead Georgia Gothic single “Jeff Goldblum.”

“Jeff Goldblum” is a spunky, galactic track based on frontwoman Atina Mattiel Brown’s crush on the song’s namesake. In an ode to the actor, the video is composed of stitched scenes from Earth Girls Are Easy, a film in which Goldblum stars as an alien.

On her inspiration for the single, Brown explained, “Well, my crush on Jeff Goldblum is very real. He inspired the words—but this is more of a dream where a Jeff look-a-like meets me in a bathroom.”

With a soft charm and alt-rock sound, Mattiel’s Georgia influence is apparent on “Jeff Goldblum.” Georgia Gothic serves as a homage to the state, embracing the musical legacy of the location and intertwining it with their established sound even further.

Mattiel will embark on a 2022 North American tour in February, including a stop at SXSW. The duo will also tour Europe following their North American run. They recorded a hometown Paste Studio on the Road session this past June at Sweetwater.

Watch the video for “Jeff Goldblum” and Mattiel’s Paste Studio session below, and find the duo’s tour dates further down. You can get further information on the duo’s upcoming tour here and preorder Georgia Gothic here.

Mattiel Tour Dates:

November

18-19 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

February 2022

25 – Asheville, NC @ Fleetwoods

26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pinhook

28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

March 2022

01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

06 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

13 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

14 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

April 2022

08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

May 2022

05 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

07 – London, UK @ Lafayette

08 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

09 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

10 – Glasgow, SC @ Oran Mor

12 – Dublin, IR @ Whelan’s

13 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

16 – Lille, FR @ Aeroneff

18 – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

19 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

21 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

23 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

25 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

26 – Hellendoorn, NL @ Dauwpop Festival