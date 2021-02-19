Miles Seaton of Akron/Family Dead at 41

Miles Cooper Seaton, a founding member of the experimental rock group Akron/Family, has died. The news broke Thursday night in a tweet from the band’s label, Dead Oceans, and a cause of death has not been disclosed. Seaton was 41 years old.

Music and memories are so intertwined for me. Being part of Dead Oceans means so many great artists have enriched me, not just through their music, but through getting to know them as people. As family. Today we found out that we lost Miles Seaton, one-third of Akron/Family. pic.twitter.com/kPwQmJzogV — Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans) February 19, 2021

Seaton met the other members of Akron/Family in the early 2000s, shortly after moving from Seattle to New York City, per Pitchfork. The band’s folk-infused experimental rock was crafted through each member’s talent as a multi-instrumentalist, and their live shows became known for their improvisations and joyful energy. The group took their skills to Young God Records in 2004, with whom they released their first four albums Akron/Family (2005), a split LP with Angels of Light (2005), Meek Warrior (2006) and Love is Simple (2007). They released their last three records, Set ‘Em Wild, Set ‘Em Free (2009), S/T II: The Cosmic Birth and Journey of Shinju TNT (2011) and Sub Verses (2013), with Dead Oceans.

After touring their last record in 2013, the band announced an indefinite hiatus and Seaton focused his talents on a solo career. His last album, 2017’s Phases in Exile, featured the likes of Brad Cook, Phil Cook, and M. Geddes Gengras. Gengras and Cook joined Seaton’s many friends and fans on social media who are sharing their stories and tributes to Seaton, encouraged by Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf.

wrote this for Miles Cooper Seaton, a true artist, a brother, an incredible friend. pic.twitter.com/digrKjKuvO — ged (@mgeddesgengras) February 19, 2021

It’s listening and learning from someone you feel lucky to be in the presence of, and even luckier they trust you to put out such important records into the world. Miles was one of a kind person, in a one of a kind band. It’s a rush of emotions. — Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans) February 19, 2021

RIP Miles Seaton. to dig into Akron/Family music is to feel the joy of art, to be constantly surprised by the energy & pure invention that people are capable of. a band that changed lives just as they themselves never stopped changing. restless & brillianthttps://t.co/Tj0UpYpIni — Good Willsmith (@GoodWillsmith) February 19, 2021

I wrote about my friend Miles Seaton, whose music with Akron/Family changed my life and whose friendship made me a better person. I love you, Miles, and I already miss you. Thank you.https://t.co/9wKuHUbmCW — grayson haver currin (@currincy) February 19, 2021

Listen to Akron/Family’s 2008 Daytrotter session below.