Miles Seaton of Akron/Family Dead at 41

Miles Cooper Seaton, a founding member of the experimental rock group Akron/Family, has died. The news broke Thursday night in a tweet from the band’s label, Dead Oceans, and a cause of death has not been disclosed. Seaton was 41 years old.
Seaton met the other members of Akron/Family in the early 2000s, shortly after moving from Seattle to New York City, per Pitchfork. The band’s folk-infused experimental rock was crafted through each member’s talent as a multi-instrumentalist, and their live shows became known for their improvisations and joyful energy. The group took their skills to Young God Records in 2004, with whom they released their first four albums Akron/Family (2005), a split LP with Angels of Light (2005), Meek Warrior (2006) and Love is Simple (2007). They released their last three records, Set ‘Em Wild, Set ‘Em Free (2009), S/T II: The Cosmic Birth and Journey of Shinju TNT (2011) and Sub Verses (2013), with Dead Oceans.
After touring their last record in 2013, the band announced an indefinite hiatus and Seaton focused his talents on a solo career. His last album, 2017’s Phases in Exile, featured the likes of Brad Cook, Phil Cook, and M. Geddes Gengras. Gengras and Cook joined Seaton’s many friends and fans on social media who are sharing their stories and tributes to Seaton, encouraged by Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf.
Listen to Akron/Family’s 2008 Daytrotter session below.