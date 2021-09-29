Mini Trees Announces Spring 2022 U.S. Tour with Hovvdy

On the heels of the release of her debut album as Mini Trees, the acclaimed Always in Motion, indie-pop singer/songwriter Lexi Vega has announced new tour dates. She’ll play just over a dozen Stateside shows alongside Hovvdy in May and June of 2022, further expanding an already-bustling slate. (Always in Motion, indeed!)

Vega’s newly announced run kicks off with a stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 31, 2022, focusing mostly on West Coast cities (including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle) before moving inland to Salt Lake City, Denver and Dallas. The tour wraps up in Austin, Texas on June 18, ahead of a previously scheduled August set at Spain’s Canela Party 2022.

Prior to all of the above, Vega will be hitting the road in support of Always in Motion this fall, with U.S., E.U. and U.K. shows set for mid-November through late January 2022. She’ll share those stages with Tasha, S. Raekwon, Deep Sea Diver and Briston Maroney.

See a recent live-in-studio session and Vega’s complete tour itinerary below, with new shows in bold. You can check out her album here via Run For Cover Records.

Mini Trees Tour Dates:

November

12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

29 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s %

30 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary %

December

01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe w/ S. Raekwon

03 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 %

04 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA %

07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos %

08 – Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance %

09 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd %

10 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel %

12 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 %

13 – Nashville, TN @ The East Room %

14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi %

15 – Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern %

January 2022

11 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub +

12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow +

14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Small Hall) +

15 – Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique +

17 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange +

19 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall +

20 – London, UK @ The Garage +

22 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert +

May 2022

31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad*

June 2022

02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room*

05 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*

07 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah*

08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

10 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge*

11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Second Stage*

12 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux*

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

15 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*

18 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub*

August 2022

24-27 – Málaga, ES @ Canela Party 2022

(^ – w/ Deep Sea Diver)

(% – w/ Tasha + S. Raekwon)

(+ – w/ Briston Maroney)

(* – w/ Hovvdy)