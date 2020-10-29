Mitski Is Scoring a New Graphic Novel Soundtrack

Mitski is returning to create a soundtrack for Chris Miskiewicz and artist Vincent Kings’ upcoming book This Is Where We Fall through Z2 Comics.

As Pitchfork reported today, the graphic novel releases in March 2021 on hardcover and softcover editions. Mitski’s original soundtrack score will be available on Z2’s website as cassette and vinyl pressings.

Mitski said in a press release about the announcement:

“It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book. It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

