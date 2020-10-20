Nilüfer Yanya Announces Feeling Lucky? EP, Shares New Single "Crash"

London-based artist Nilüfer Yanya has announced a new EP Feeling Lucky?, out on Dec. 11 via ATO Records. This EP follows her 2019 debut album Miss Universe, which resulted in a spot on our Best New Artists list. Today, she unveiled the first single/video “Crash.” The song, which was co-written and produced by her labelmate Nick Hakim, features bold, garbled guitars and her stylish, layered vocals.

“The video for ‘Crash’ takes place on a flight,” Yanya says. “Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something which was new for me as I’ve never had a fear of flying. With each flight we took it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn’t write ‘Crash’ about being on an aeroplane but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song.”

Watch the video for “Crash” below, and preorder Feeling Lucky? here. Scroll down for the EP artwork and tracklist.

01. Crash

02. Same Damn Luck

03. Day 7.5093