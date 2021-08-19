Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Tour

Nine Inch Nails have canceled their entire run of 2021 dates due to the coronavirus. Following suit of a growing number of acts such as Garth Brooks and Korn canceling performances and, in some cases, entire tours, many states are walking back on their relaxed restrictions as concerns mount.

In a statement released on their website, Nine Inch Nails said:

It is with great regret that we are canceling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year.

When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.

We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information.

Among the scheduled dates are two September dates with Pixies. The band was also scheduled at a number of festivals including Louder Than Life in Kentucky and Riot Fest in Chicago. Riot Fest has already announced that Slipknot and Morrissey will be taking Nine Inch Nails’ place as headliners.

