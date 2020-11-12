Watch Oneohtrix Point Never's New Safdie Brothers-Directed "Lost But Never Alone" Video

Oneohtrix Point Never, the musical project of producer Daniel Lopatin, has released a new music video for “Lost But Never Alone,” off his recent album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never.

Directed by acclaimed writer-directors Josh and Benny Safdie, the video blends archival footage from commercials, horror scenes and Lopatin performing into one package. The result is a visual that’s as eerie and experimental as the song itself, but consistently holds the viewer’s attention, even through breaking the fourth wall.

Josh Safdie explained more on the release in a statement:

Nostalgia is both warming and deeply depressing. It’s a love/hate relationship. Emotions themselves are haunting. LBNA is a haunted piece of surfing—a screen-capture of our desire to pull meaning from the past at all times and the triumph of breaking through it with something else.

The trio previously collaborated when Lopatin scored the soundtracks for the Safdies’ Uncut Gems and Good Time.

Watch Oneohtrix Point Never’s new music video for “Lost But Never Alone” below. Revisit Paste’s coverage of the Uncut Gems soundtrack’s creation here.