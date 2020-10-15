Open Mike Eagle Shares Video for New Single "Death Parade"

Open Mike Eagle dropped “Death Parade,” the opening song from his forthcoming album Anime, Trauma and Divorce, out on Oct. 16 via AutoReverse Records.

“This song is about the cycle of trauma,” OME shared. “The personal trauma that’s been a throughline in my life and how traumatized people tend to inflict more trauma on themselves and others.”

Open Mike Eagle is also hosting a livestream event tomorrow (Oct. 16) in honor of the album release at 9 p.m. EST. Tickets are pay what you wish, and it will be streaming live from Dynasty Typewriter. Purchase tickets here.

Watch the video for “Death Parade,” and revisit his 2017 Daytrotter session below. Keep scrolling to view the Anime, Trauma and Divorce tracklist and album art.

01. Death Parade

02. Headass (Idiot Shinji) feat. Video Dave

03. Sweatpants Spiderman

04. Bucciarati feat. Kari Faux

05. Asa’s Bop feat. Lil A$e

06. The Edge of New Clothes

07. Everything Ends Last Year

08. The Black Mirror Episode

09. Wtf is Self Care

10. I’m a Joestar (Black Power Fantasy)

11. Airplane Boneyard

12. Fifteen Twenty Feet Ocean Nah (Live from the Joco Cruise) feat. Lil A$e