Overcoats Share Video for "Apathetic Boys," Announce Remixes Album

Brooklyn duo Overcoats shared the music video for “Apathetic Boys,” taken from their 2020 album The Fight. They also announced The Fight (Remixed) today, and shared the Porches remix of “Apathetic Boys.” This new remixes album is out on Dec. 11.

The “Apathetic Boys” video depicts a host of NYC bands, including Plastic Picnic, Hypoluxo, Homeschool, Future Generations and many more, engaging in an energetic lip-sync of Overcoats’ song.

Overcoats commented on their video:

We had the concept for the video pretty much from the moment we wrote the song. The music industry is obviously male dominated, from the executive level to the bands. Men are the gatekeepers of rock music, and not only men, but apathetic men. Male musicians often act like they don’t care and that makes them cooler—the tattered shirts, the emotionless expressions etc. When women care, it is deeply uncool. This puts us in a vicious cycle of having to try harder than men to get coverage, while having to appear that we aren’t trying. We have felt this cycle in the music industry as well as in our relationships (trying not to be too eager or too clingy). We wanted the video to be a commentary on how these decidedly male expectations permeate the genre.

Paste wrote of The Fight back in March, “the New York born and bred duo unfurls into a full-blown pop sensation.”

Watch the “Apathetic Boys” video below, and listen to Porches’ remix of the track. Keep scrolling for the tracklist and cover art for The Fight (Remixed).

01. I’ll Be There (Shura Remix)

02. Apathetic Boys (Porches Remix)

03. New Shoes (Yoke Lore Remix)

04. Keep The Faith (Billy Lemos Remix)

05. Fire & Fury (Yumi Zouma Remix)

06. The Fool (GUM & Ginoli Remix)

07. The Fight (Caroline Rose Remix)