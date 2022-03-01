Paste Celebrates 20 Years with a Free Four-Day Party in Austin

PROMOTIONAL

Paste is thrilled to announce we’ll be celebrating 20 years since the launch of Paste Magazine this month with a four-day party at The Pershing in Austin, Texas, March 15-18, from 1pm to 7pm CT. Each day of the Paste 20th Anniversary Showcase Presented by Ilegal Mezcal will feature performances from 11 bands, which you’ll be able to watch right here at PasteMagazine.com, if you can’t join us in person.

We launched Paste as a print magazine in 2002, covering music, books and movies. Each issue came with a sampler CD of some of our favorite songs. To commemorate, we’ll be releasing a limited-edition vinyl sampler album with some of our favorite songs we’ve recorded at the Paste Studio over the years. We’ll give away the vinyl samplers to the first 100 people in the doors each day who’ve RSVP’d to the party using Freshtix. But don’t worry if you can’t make it; you can enter a drawing to win a copy here.

Featured artists on the vinyl sampler include Keb Mo’, The Wood Brothers, Seratones, Warren Haynes, Valerie June, Julia Jacklin, Courtney Marie Andrews, Half Waif, Lunar Vacation and Wheatus. Two of those artists—Seratones and Lunar Vacation—will also be playing the party.

On Tuesday, March 15, we’ve partnered with Women That Rock to bring you an incredible femme-forward lineup, fulfilling their mission to “amplify the voices of female and non-binary artists.” The rest of the week will feature a range of up-and-coming and established artists who we’re excited to showcase.

RSVP HERE

1:00 – TBA

1:30 – TBA

2:00 – Barrie

2:30 – Madison McFerrin

3:00 – Pillow Queens

3:30 – Sir Woman

4:00 – Pom Pom Squad

4:30 – Seratones

5:00 – Katie Toupin

5:30 – S.G. Goodman

6:00 – Sunflower Bean

RSVP HERE

1:00 – TBA

1:30 – Malin Pettersen

2:00 – Geese

2:30 – Enumclaw

3:00 – Gustaf

3:30 – Yard Act

4:00 – Fake Fruit

4:30 – Katy Kirby

5:00 – Snotty Nose Rez Kids

5:30 – Lunar Vacation

6:00 – BLACKSTARKIDS

RSVP HERE

1:00 – The Dream Syndicate

1:30 – Pom Poko

2:00 – Particle Kid

2:30 – Kiltro

3:00 – Teenage Halloween

3:30 – Joshua Hedley

4:00 – Holly Macve

4:30 – TBA

5:00 – The Heavy Hours

5:30 – King Hannah

6:00 – TBA

RSVP HERE

1:00 – Sugaray Rayford

1:30 – TBA

2:00 – Delta Spirit

2:30 – Runnner

3:00 – IAN SWEET

3:30 – Sour Widows

4:00 – Water From Your Eyes

4:30 – Boulevards

5:00 – 49 Winchester

5:30 – Fieh

6:00 – W.H. Lung

The four-day showcase is made possible from our friends at Ilegal Mezcal, along with sponsors Freshtix, Super Mush and The Razor Group.