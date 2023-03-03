Line-Up Announced for the 2023 Paste Party in Austin

PROMOTIONAL

Paste will be back in Austin this spring with our friends from Ilegal Mezcal and 33 of our favorite bands. We’ll be at High Noon, just east of downtown Austin, from 12pm to 7pm on March 15-17, with bands starting every 40 minutes on the indoor and outdoor stages.

Here’s the full line-up with a few more special guests to be announced:

March 15

12:00pm – Devon Gilfillian

12:40pm – TBA

1:20pm – Barrie

2:00pm – Kate Davis

2:40pm – Michigander

3:20pm – Trials of Cato

4:00pm – Thao

4:40pm – Miss Grit

5:20pm – SUSU

6:00pm – TBA

6:30pm – Brian Sella (of The Front Bottoms)

March 16

12:00pm – TBA

12:40pm – Annie Blackman

1:20pm – TBA

2:00pm – William Prince

2:40pm – Dream Wife

3:20pm – Overcoats

4:00pm – Bonny Doon

4:40pm – Sunny War

5:20pm – The Bad Ends

6:00pm – Esther Rose

6:30pm – Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

March 17

12:00pm – C K Talkington with Renee Zellweger

12:40pm – TBA

1:20pm – Far Caspian

2:00pm – Fruit Bats

2:40pm – Why Bonnie

3:20pm – Darling West

4:00pm – Cheekface

4:40pm – Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress)

5:20pm – Death Valley Girls

5:55pm – McKinley Dixon

6:30pm – Ron Gallo

You can RSVP to attend here.

Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Ilegal Mezcal, and additional sponsors Karbach Brewing and NÜTRL Vodka.

Space is limited so come early! And if you can’t make it, we’ll be recording all of the performances to share with you here at PasteMagazine.com and the Paste YouTube channel.