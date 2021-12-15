Paste Studio in Antigua, Guatemala, Presented by Ilegal Mezcal

PROMOTIONAL

The Paste Studio on the Road goes international this week, streaming live from Café No Sé in the beautiful city of Antigua, Guatemala, thanks to our friends at Ilegal Mezcal. We’ll be at the legendary mezcal bar and intimate music venue in the heart of the historic district on Thursday, Dec. 16, with performances from Gaby Moreno, El David Aguilar, Silvana Estrada, Lau Noah and SUSU.

You can live-stream sessions or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s the full lineup:

Since winning Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2013, Guatemalan singer/songwriter Gaby Moreno has continued to impress, touring the world, first as an opener for the likes of Tracy Chapman and Ani DiFranco, and very quickly as a headlining act. She’s been a regular guest on Chris Thile’s Live from Here, co-wrote the theme to Parks & Rec and released nine albums of her unique fusion of soulful music. Performing on her birthday, Moreno encourages listeners to support the important work of the Guatemalan organization Fundal, dedicated to educating children with disabilities.

Mexican singer/songwriter David Aguilar has been nominated for six Latin Grammys since his 2004 debut Fragile. His eighth release, Recent, came out last year. His melding of American and Mexican music influences gives his own songs an original twist, and he’s taught songwriting at the Berklee College Of Music in Boston.

At just 24 years old, Vera Cruz, Mexico, native Silvana Estrada is already making waves with her debut album album Marchita, slated for release on January 21, 2022, via Glassnote Records. The title track has been featured by both The New York Times and NPR. Silvana plays several instruments, most often the Venezuelan cuatro guitar.

Catalan songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Lau Noah is now based in New York City, and has toured internationally at festivals including the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival in Ireland, the KLAENG Jazz Festival in Germany and the Mediterranean Jazz Festival in New York. She’s also taught master classes for musicians internationally and provided the scores for multiple award-winning movies.

New York-based band SUSU pairs lead singer/songwriters Liza Colby and Kia Warren, along with Dry Clean Only trio Joey Wunsch (guitar), Ronnie Bruno (drums) and Connor McClelland (bass). They released their first five-song EP Panther City a year ago and will be bringing their infectious energy to Café No Sé tomorrow.