By Josh Jackson  |  January 4, 2022  |  5:15pm
Paste Studio in New York: Jan. 4-6 & 11-12

The Paste Studio returns to New York this month, setting up shop this week at Ilegal Mezcal in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn and next week at The Louis Armstrong House in Queens. You can live-stream sessions or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s the full lineup:

Tuesday, Jan. 4

2pm – Bummer Camp
4:30pm – Zach Brock
6pm – Jhariah
8pm – Hollis Brown

Wednesday, Jan. 5

4pm – Popa Chubby
6pm – Charlotte Rose Benjamin
8pm – Thick
8pm – Michelle Willis

Thursday, Jan. 6

5pm – 79.5
7pm – The Secret Trio

Tuesday, Jan. 11

5pm – Stephane Wrembel

Wednesday, Jan. 12

1pm – Felicia Temple
5pm – Matthew Whitaker

