Phoebe Bridgers, R.E.M., Angel Olsen and More to Share Unreleased Recordings for Benefit Compilation

In honor of the next Bandcamp Day on Sept. 4, Phoebe Bridgers, R.E.M., Death Cab for Cutie, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and many more are joining together to share previously unreleased songs for a new compilation.

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy will be available to purchase exclusively on Bandcamp for 24 hours, with cover art provided by OBEY artist Shepard Fairey. 100% of the compilation’s proceeds will go directly to Fair Fight, an organization that helps to ensure fair elections.

Along with the compilation LP, a limited edition autographed poster of Fairey’s artwork will be available for purchase on Bandcamp. Proceeds for the artwork will benefit the racial justice group Color of Change.

The compilation was executive produced by author Dave Eggers and various music industry veterans, including Jordan Kurland, Darius Zelkha, Christian Stavros and Josh Rosenfeld.

“It’s going to come down to bringing out and protecting the vote this fall, so the work Fair Fight does is crucial,” Eggers said. “Jordan and I figured a painless way to raise some money would be to ask musicians to donate unreleased tracks, people pay a few bucks for them, and maybe we can edge toward a functioning democracy again.”

Scroll down to view the full compilation tracklist and cover art. The album will be available for purchase on Friday (Sept. 4) here.



01. Hayley Williams – Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)

02. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)

03. R.E.M. – Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

04. Matt Berninger – In Between Days (The Cure Cover)

05. Grouplove – Hardware Store

06. Rostam – Half-Light (Acoustic)

07. Soccer Mommy – Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)

08. Flume x Eprom – Nor. 7

09. clipping. – Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – Bring the Power Back Home

11. Sudan Archives – War

12. Helado Negro – Us Meeting Them

13. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – Whisper

15. Sharon Van Etten – malibu, driving down the one (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – River (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – L’Ephemere

18. The Decemberists – Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – God Help Yourself (Demo)

20. Best Coast – Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – Getting There From Here (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – Taking a Page (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – Someday (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – Another Piece

33. King Tuff – Evergreen (Demo)

34. Superchunk – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – Time Off Work

36. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – Takin’ It Easy

39. Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)