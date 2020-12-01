Watch Phoebe Bridgers' "Savior Complex" Video, Starring Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers shared the new music video for her song “Savior Complex” Tuesday, featuring a few surprise guests.

The stunning black-and-white video was directed by Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, after the pair with similar names connected creatively during quarantine. It stars and centers around an injured Normal People’s Paul Mescal trying to find safety in a hotel and comfort in a dog named Charlotte. Bridgers herself also appears throughout, with a comedic plot twist at the end.

Still, “Savior Complex” creates a powerful visual narrative, elevated by the somber song, making it one of the most compelling Bridgers music videos yet.

Bridgers is also performing the song, from her recent album Punisher, live on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night. The singer was nominated for four Grammys last week, including Best New Artist.

Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ new music video for “Savior Complex” here via Facebook and keep scrolling to watch the singer’s 2017 Paste Studio session.