Public Enemy Reveal New Album Tracklist Feat. Beastie Boys, Run-D.M.C. & More

Public Enemy have announced a new album titled What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? (out Sept. 25 via Def Jam), and they shared the full tracklist today.

Returning to Def Jam, this marks the legendary group’s first new record with the label in over a decade. Public Enemy joined forces with a slew of heavy-hitters, including Nas, the Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock, YG, Run-D.M.C.

The group previously released singles “Fight the Power: Remix 2020” and “State of the Union (STFU)” that upheld their talent for protest songs and did not hold back about the current presidency.

Listen to Public Enemy’s latest singles below, and keep scrolling for the full What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? album art and tracklist.

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? Album Art:

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? Tracklist:

1. “When The Grid Goes Down” ft. George Clinton

2. “Grid” ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton

3. “State of the Union (STFU)” ft. DJ Premier

4. “Merica Mirror” ft. Pop Diesel

5. “Public Enemy Number Won” ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC

6. “Toxic”

7. “Yesterday Man” ft. Daddy-O

8. “Crossroads Burning” (Interlude) ft. James Bomb

9. “Fight The Power: Remix 2020” ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove

10. “Beat Them All”

11. “Smash The Crowd” ft.. Ice-T, PMD

12. “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em”

13. “Go At It” ft. Jahi

14. “Don’t Look At The Sky” (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins

15. “Rest In Beats” ft. The Impossebulls

16. “R.I.P. Blackat”

17. “Closing: I Am Black” ft. Ms. Ariel