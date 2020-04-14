Retirement Party Announce New Album Runaway Dog, Share Title Track

Chicago pop-punk trio Retirement Party have announced the details of their new album, Runaway Dog, out on May 15 via Counter Intuitive Records. The record will serve as the follow-up to their 2018 debut full-length Somewhat Literate. Today, the band has also shared the lead single and title track from their new LP. Paste featured Retirement Party in our list of Chicago Bands You Need to Know back in 2018.

“Runaway Dog” grapples with the temporary loss of inspiration and motivation, but singer and guitarist Avery Springer sounds as formidable and catchy as she ever has. “I won’t, but I think they told me so / I will never pave the road that I want to,” Springer sings over perky, zippy guitars, and the band mirrors this-full throttle determination in the song’s accompanying video: after sitting at home in dejection, they fix up their van and head out on the open road, before it breaks down in the middle of nowhere and they decide they have no choice but to just make the best of it.

“This song encompasses the record theme of losing something you love,” the band says of the new song. “This one is more specifically about losing passion while pursuing art as a career. Doesn’t mean it will never come back, but it can be tough to deal with those feelings.”

Listen to “Runaway Dog,” and preorder the album here. Scroll down for their forthcoming album artwork and tracklist.

01. Runaway Dog

02. Compensation

03. Old Age

04. Fire Blanket

05. No Tide

06. I Wonder If They Remember You

07. Ebb

08. Better Off Now

09. Afterthought

10. Wild Boyz