Romero Share New Single, "Troublemaker"

Melbourne’s rising power-pop group Romero have shared their new single, “Troublemaker.” The band—made up of Alanna Oliver, Fergus Sinclair (formerly of Eyesores), Justin “Murry” Tawil (formerly of Summer Blood), and Adam and Dave Johnstone—released their debut double A-side 7” “Honey” b/w “Neapolitan” back in February.

Lead vocalist Oliver told DIY of the new track:

“Troublemaker” was born after a conversation I was having with my mum about a girl I knew … we both came to the conclusion that she was in love with my boyfriend and my mother called her a troublemaker hah! I was like “Yesssss mum!” I hung up the phone immediately, pulled over my car and started writing these lyrics. I was on my way to rehearsal and when I arrived Ferg was playing this new riff he had just written and it all fell into place that afternoon. It felt very serendipitous.

Watch the “Troublemaker” visualizer, created by animator Josh O’Keefe, below.