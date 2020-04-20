The xx's Romy Madley Croft Announces Forthcoming Solo Album

The xx’s Romy Madley Croft hosted an at-home performance on Instagram Live on Sunday, just as many other artists have in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Croft surprised fans by performing a new single, “Weightless,” after announcing her debut solo album. We’ve yet to receive details concerning a title or a release date, but a new album has been confirmed. Updates to follow, but for now, enjoy “Weightless” below.