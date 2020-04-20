The xx's Romy Madley Croft Announces Forthcoming Solo Album

By Jarrod Johnson II  |  April 20, 2020  |  12:35pm
Photo By Burak Cingi Music News Romy Madley Croft
The xx's Romy Madley Croft Announces Forthcoming Solo Album

The xx’s Romy Madley Croft hosted an at-home performance on Instagram Live on Sunday, just as many other artists have in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Croft surprised fans by performing a new single, “Weightless,” after announcing her debut solo album. We’ve yet to receive details concerning a title or a release date, but a new album has been confirmed. Updates to follow, but for now, enjoy “Weightless” below.

Thank you for joining me for my first time going live, I had a lot of fun, although I completely forgot to play one of the new songs I’d planned to it felt great to have the chance to announce to you live that I’m making a solo album, more about that soon! Love you

A post shared by Romy; (@romythexx) on

