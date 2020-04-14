Watch the Glacial Music Video for RVG’s New Single “Perfect Day”

RVG, the Australian band blending rock, punk and pop sensibilities in order to fuel their alchemic sound, share the music video for their new single “Perfect Day” ahead of the release of their sophomore album, Feral, out April 24 through Fire Records.

The music video features a rose made out of ice and snow flurries and band members meandering through an arctic tundra. While some might cringe at the association of a blizzard with a “Perfect Day,” director Geoffrey O’Conner thinks that there is nothing more majestic than white, powdery snow.

“Movies and TV shows set in the snow have always made me feel happy in a way I cannot quite describe, so filming RVG perform their song 500 times in the middle of a snowstorm was a magical experience,” said O’Conner in a press release. “I’m forever indebted to these lovely people and their beautiful music for giving me an excuse to buy a snow machine. I don’t know when or why, but I’m sure I will need it again”

Feral follows RVG’s 2017 debut A Quality of Mercy. Along with “Perfect Day,” RVG shared the singles “I Used to Love You” and “Christian Neurosurgeon” ahead of their album release.

Watch the music video for “Perfect Day” below, and check out RVG’s upcoming tour dates.

RVG Tour Dates:

August

07-08 – Basel, Switzerland @ Open Air Basel

21 – Brecon Beacon, U.K. @ Green Man Festival

February

22 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Horncastle Arena *

24 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena *

26 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre *

27 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *

March

01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *

04 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre *

06 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena *

(* with Faith No More)