Samia Shares New Single "Triptych" Ahead of Debut LP

Samia has shared “Triptych,” the fourth and final single ahead of her debut album out this Friday. The new song spins a story of conflicting emotions mixed with a layer of historical inspiration through indie-esque vocals resembling the likes of Clairo and Soccer Mommy.

“I wrote ‘Triptych’ sobbing in a green room in Denver,” Samia said. “I’d just read the story of Francis Bacon and his lover/muse, George Dyer, whose chaotic lifestyle served as Bacon’s artistic inspiration. George Dyer overdosed in the bathroom of a hotel room paid for by Bacon, who famously painted a triptych of his lover’s final moments. I had just been through a pretty tough breakup and felt I might be purposefully getting myself into dicey situations to justify my big feelings and write about them. ‘Triptych’ was a pretty blatant cry for help and an opportunity to confess my fear of being misunderstood.”

The music video for “Triptych,” directed by Eighth Grade’s Fred Hechinger, also adds an intriguing and possible metaphorical layer to the song, with a ventriloquist puppet taking the place of a real-life lover.

Samia’s debut LP The Baby is out this Friday, Aug. 28. Watch the music video for “Triptych” below.