serpentwithfeet Details DEACON’S GROVE EP, Shares "Down Nuh River" Video

Los Angeles-based artist serpentwithfeet will follow one of Paste’s mid-year favorite albums, March’s DEACON, with a new companion piece, DEACON’S GROVE, coming Nov. 5 on Secretly Canadian. “Down Nuh River” is out now, along with a music video.

The five-track EP features two new songs, including “Down Nuh River” and “Shoot Ya Shot,” as well as new interpretations of DEACON tracks “Hyacinth” and “Amir,” and a remix of lead DEACON single “Fellowship,” featuring Ambre and Alex Isley.

The “Down Nuh River” video, choreographed by Keith Nedd, finds serpent and three friends dancing on ballpark bleachers, dressed in matching, recess-ready ensembles. They jump rope, talk and frolic in the park while serpent delivers sing-songy vocalizations over gentle piano, and minimal bass and synth. There’s a carefree, childlike joy to the track, which floats by far too fast, like fun times with friends, or even youth itself.

“When working on ‘Down Nuh River,’ I was thinking of all the songs that me, my friends and cousins made up as kids. We had so much fun creating and reinventing songs on the playground and the porch. I wanted to channel that energy in this track,” says serpent in a statement.

Watch the “Down Nuh River” video below, and see the details of DEACON’S GROVE further down. You can preorder the EP here.

DEACON’S GROVE EP Art:

DEACON’S GROVE EP Tracklist:

01. Hyacinth (Strings)

02. Shoot Ya Shot

03. Down Nuh River

04. Amir (Reprise)

05. Fellowship (Remix) ft. Ambre & Alex Isley