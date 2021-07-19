Shame Announce First U.S. Tour Dates Since 2019, New Remix EP

It’s already been a big year for South London rockers Shame, whose acclaimed sophomore album Drunk Tank Pink, released in January on Dead Oceans, was one of the then-young year’s best releases. Today (July 20), the band is back with a new 2022 North American tour—including their first U.S. shows since 2019—and the Born In Luton Remixes EP, featuring five reworks of the titular Drunk Tank Pink track, the first of which—”Born in Luton – Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix”—is out now ahead of the EP’s release this Friday, July 23.
Pelada, dj dairy (black midi), PVA and Glows contribute to the remix EP alongside Parquet Courts vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Brown, who said of working on his first-ever remix for Shame in a statement: “They’re gonna have to reopen the Hacienda for this one. Inspired by Ron Hardy’s Chicago Music Box and Belgian New Beat, this is one for the promo bin to all your fav DJs for their online radio streams and 2am playlist slots on CDJs worldwide for covid-free club summer.”
Listen to the “Maximum Security Remix,” and see the details of the Born In Luton Remixes EP and Shame’s tour dates below.
Born In Luton Remixes EP Tracklist:
1. Born in Luton – Pelada Remix
2. Born in Luton – dj dairy (black midi) Remix
3. Born in Luton – PVA Remix
4. Born in Luton – Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix
5. Born in Luton – Glows Remix
Born In Luton Remixes EP Art:
Shame U.K./U.S. Tour Dates:
July
25 – Southwold @ Latitude Festival
August
20 – Brecon Beacons @ Green Man Festival
21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival
22 – Kiewit/Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
29 – Turin, Italy @ Todays Festival
September
03 – Herne Hill @ Wide Awake Festival
24 – Beseançon, France @ Festival Détination
25 – Angers, France @ Levitation
November
09 – Cardiff @ Tramshed
10 – Birmingham @ The Mill
12-13 – London @ Brixton Electric
15 – Brighton @ Chalk
16 – Norwich @ Waterfront
17 – Sheffield @ Leadmill
19 – Leeds @ Beckett’s Union
20 – Glasgow @ QMU
21 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop
23 – Cambridge @ The Junction
24 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz
25 – Liverpool @ Hangar 34
26 – Bristol @ SWX
February 2022
07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
14 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
19 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
26 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
March 2022
01 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
03 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
08 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
09 – Atlanta, GA @ v
11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In
12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
31 – Antwerpen, Belgium @ Trix VZW
April 2022
01 – Paris, France @ Bataclan
02 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte
04 – Munich, Germany @ Strom
05 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust
08 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA
09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand
10 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
12 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
13 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
14 – Cologne, Germany @ CBE
May 2022
21 – Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas Festival
June 2022
04 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound