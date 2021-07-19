Shame Announce First U.S. Tour Dates Since 2019, New Remix EP

It’s already been a big year for South London rockers Shame, whose acclaimed sophomore album Drunk Tank Pink, released in January on Dead Oceans, was one of the then-young year’s best releases. Today (July 20), the band is back with a new 2022 North American tour—including their first U.S. shows since 2019—and the Born In Luton Remixes EP, featuring five reworks of the titular Drunk Tank Pink track, the first of which—”Born in Luton – Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix”—is out now ahead of the EP’s release this Friday, July 23.

Pelada, dj dairy (black midi), PVA and Glows contribute to the remix EP alongside Parquet Courts vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Brown, who said of working on his first-ever remix for Shame in a statement: “They’re gonna have to reopen the Hacienda for this one. Inspired by Ron Hardy’s Chicago Music Box and Belgian New Beat, this is one for the promo bin to all your fav DJs for their online radio streams and 2am playlist slots on CDJs worldwide for covid-free club summer.”

Listen to the “Maximum Security Remix,” and see the details of the Born In Luton Remixes EP and Shame’s tour dates below.

Born In Luton Remixes EP Tracklist:

1. Born in Luton – Pelada Remix

2. Born in Luton – dj dairy (black midi) Remix

3. Born in Luton – PVA Remix

4. Born in Luton – Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix

5. Born in Luton – Glows Remix

Born In Luton Remixes EP Art:

Shame U.K./U.S. Tour Dates:

July

25 – Southwold @ Latitude Festival

August

20 – Brecon Beacons @ Green Man Festival

21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

22 – Kiewit/Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

29 – Turin, Italy @ Todays Festival

September

03 – Herne Hill @ Wide Awake Festival

24 – Beseançon, France @ Festival Détination

25 – Angers, France @ Levitation

November

09 – Cardiff @ Tramshed

10 – Birmingham @ The Mill

12-13 – London @ Brixton Electric

15 – Brighton @ Chalk

16 – Norwich @ Waterfront

17 – Sheffield @ Leadmill

19 – Leeds @ Beckett’s Union

20 – Glasgow @ QMU

21 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop

23 – Cambridge @ The Junction

24 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz

25 – Liverpool @ Hangar 34

26 – Bristol @ SWX

February 2022

07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

14 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

19 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

26 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

March 2022

01 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

03 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

09 – Atlanta, GA @ v

11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

31 – Antwerpen, Belgium @ Trix VZW

April 2022

01 – Paris, France @ Bataclan

02 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

04 – Munich, Germany @ Strom

05 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

08 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA

09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand

10 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

12 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

13 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

14 – Cologne, Germany @ CBE

May 2022

21 – Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas Festival

June 2022

04 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound