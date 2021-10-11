Shamir Shares New Single and Video, "Gay Agenda"

Philadelphia-based indie-rock artist Shamir has released another genre-blending single, “Gay Agenda,” now available across all platforms.

With an industrial polish, “Gay Agenda” intricately contrasts gritty, grunge-inspired instrumentals with Shamir’s vibrantly emotive and defiant vocals. The single was produced by Hollow Comet, a member of Strange Ranger. The video for “Gay Agenda,” directed by Jenny He, finds Shamir feeling liberated, eating and dancing in a fast-food restaurant parking lot with his friends.

In describing the track, Shamir shares, “‘Gay Agenda’ is a song about radical acceptance internally and externally. We are only leasing our lives, so we gotta make it our own.”

Shamir released a self-titled album in 2020, and he shared his first book, But I’m a Painter, this summer. He also partnered with AI design studio Urbancoolab on a clothing line, where a portion of proceeds are donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Shamir’s upcoming national tour includes a show with Lucy Dacus on Oct. 20 in Philadelphia and various performances with Courtney Barnett throughout 2022.

Find the “Gay Agenda” video and a full list of tour dates below. A press release teases “much more to come” from Shamir.

Shamir Tour Dates:

October:

17 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

January 2022

31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

February 2022

02 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club #

03 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club #

10 – Boston, MA @ Booch Center Wang Theatre #

11 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

(^ = w/ Lucy Dacus)

(# = w/ Courtney Barnett)