Sharon Van Etten Shares New Single "Porta"

Following the 2019 release of Remind Me Tomorrow, Sharon Van Etten has kept busy throughout the pandemic, most recently announcing the exciting Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker. Today (Feb. 8), Van Etten shares her electric new single “Porta,” which is another song to learn ahead of her busy touring schedule for 2022.

“Porta” showcases Van Etten’s love for electronic music, first introduced on Remind Me Tomorrow. ‘80s synths and drums build the song up into a thrilling climax that ushers in Van Etten’s warm guitar playing. “Porta” is a reflection on the fear of losing herself, as she repeats, “Want to hear myself, wanna be there/ Wanna stay but I don’t want to leave it.”

According to Van Etten, “Porta” was written “at one of my lowest lows. For most of my adult life I have struggled with bouts of depression and anxiety and coping mechanisms, and I sometimes let those dark moments get the best of me. During this time I felt very dissociated. Not connected to my body and I felt out of control.”

Below, watch the video for “Porta” and keep scrolling for complete details of Van Etten’s upcoming tour dates.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates:

March

2-5 – Cancún, MX @ One Big Holiday !

April

21 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre ~

22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

24 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

May

31 – Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna ^#

June

2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

5 – München, DE @ Muffathalle ^%

6 – Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof ^%

7 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle ^%

9 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded &

10 – Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgarden &

11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen &

13 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol ^%

14 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal ^%

15 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^%

17 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy ^%

18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^%

19 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds ^%

21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland ^%

22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^%

July

21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

August

2 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

3 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

5 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

7 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *

11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

(! = with My Morning Jacket)

(~ = with Mia Joy)

(& = with The National)

(^ = Darkness Fades Tour)

(# = with The Weather Station)

(% = with L’Rain)

(* = The Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, & Spencer)