Sigur Rós Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sigur Ros, one of the biggest Icelandic acts in the world, have not released a studio album in almost a decade. However, they’ve filled that silence with remix albums and even a soundtrack in 2020. As they gear up to release new music, the band is embarking on their first world tour in nearly five years, joined by keyboardist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Mexico this April before going up the West Coast with stops in Oregon, Washington and California. The tour will conclude in June with three dates in New York. Fans can expect new music to be performed on tour alongside songs throughout their career that has spanned almost three decades. Tickets for the United States dates will be available on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and Mexico dates will be available on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. local time.

Below, watch the band’s world tour trailer and keep scrolling for complete tour dates. You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.

Sigur Rós Tour Dates:

30 – Festival Vaivén @ Mexico

May

3 – Citibanamex Auditorium @ Monterrey

5 – Auditorio Telmex @ Guadalajara

9 – Orpheum Theatre @ Vancouver, BC

11 – Theater of the Clouds @ Portland, OR

13 – Paramount Theatre @ Seattle, WA

17 – Frost Amphitheater @ Stanford, CA

19 – Shrine Auditorium @ Los Angeles, CA

23 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater @ Austin, TX

24 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater @ Austin, TX

25 – Winspear Opera House @ Dallas, TX

27 – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre @ Atlanta, GA

28 – Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN

31 – State Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN

June

1 – Riverside Theater @ Milwaukee, WI

3 – Masonic Temple Theatre @ Detroit, MI

4 – Auditorium Theatre @ Chicago, IL

6 – The Anthem @ Washington, D.C.

7 – The Met Philadelphia @ Philadelphia, PA

8 – Boch Wang Theatre @ Boston, MA

10 – Place des Arts @ Montreal, QC

11 – Meridian Hall @ Toronto, ON

14 – Kings Theatre @ Brooklyn, NY

17 – Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY

18 – Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY