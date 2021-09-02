Sitcom Announces New Album Smoothie, Shares "Brain Freeze" Video

Jake Lazovick has been wearing different hats for a few years now, but be it through his indie-rock group Foozle, his alt-pop, Jonathan Richman-inspired music as Sitcom, or as a member of the video production group Powered By Wind, he always manages to express his quirky aesthetic sensibility that lies somewhere between ‘90s cartoon dad and coked-out ‘80s pop star. Following the single and self-directed video for “Gutter,” Sitcom has today (Sept. 2) announced his new album Smoothie, out Nov. 5 on Terrible Records. Born from a desire to quit over-analyzing his work after the release of his debut album Be The One You Love, Sitcom worked to find self-acceptance in the ragged-pop edges of Smoothie.

Arriving with the album announcement is the album’s second single “Brain Freeze,” which marries Sitcom’s wiry, melodic pop-punk sensibilities with his often jagged style of production, making the track feel simultaneously laid-back and dizzyingly cathartic. Lazovick gave the following comment about the song:

I wrote this song while running errands in south Philly. I saw a butterfly die right by Geno’s and Pat’s. Then I bought a smoothie and walked by CVS. I mention cvs twice on the album. Once on Bug In Lamplight, that’s the CVS on 43rd and Locust st. Then there’s the CVS on Brain Freeze, that’s the CVS at 10th and Passyunk ave.

“Brain Freeze” arrives with a surreal video produced by Powered By Wind and directed by Harrison Fishman. Below, check out the album’s details, as well as the videos for “Brain Freeze” and “Gutter.” You can preorder Smoothie here.

Smoothie Album Art:

Smoothie Tracklist:

01. Rear-View View

02. Bug In Lamplight

03. Brain Freeze

04. Gutter

05. Riddle (Interlude 1)

06. Shopping Center

07. Wakey Jakey

08. Digital Daydream (Interlude 2)

09. Bye Bye

10. Frustration

11. Kiss My Baby

12. Who