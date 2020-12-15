St. Vincent Teases New Album Arriving in 2021

In a new print interview with MOJO now making the rounds on Reddit, St. Vincent (Annie Clark) discusses her follow-up album to 2017’s MASSEDUCTION, arriving in “late spring/summer” 2021.

“It’s locked and loaded, and I’m American so I will only use gun metaphors,” Clark explains in the piece. “I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity.”

Clark also touches on influences, both on her music and future touring style. “I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other—Stevie Wonder records from the early ‘70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”

“My last tour was a whole bunch of production and high-concept video and razzle-dazzle and I can’t go any further with that. I’m going to come down and just play. I don’t think high-gloss sheen is going to be that resonant with people because it will feel very much ‘let them eat cake.’”

In addition to her forthcoming new music, Clark is also appearing in The Nowhere Inn next summer alongside Carrie Brownstein. The film is described as a “meta-documentary” that was co-written by the pair. “I don’t want to make propaganda. I want to make art,” Clark said.

Watch a St. Vincent performance from the Paste archives below and revisit our review of her 2017 record MASSEDUCTION here.