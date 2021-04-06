Sufjan Stevens Releases “Meditation V,” Announces Convocations Series

Indie mainstay Sufjan Stevens has announced a massive five-volume instrumental album titled Convocations, with each volume releasing weekly until its official release May 6 via Asthmatic Kitty.

Stevens wrote and recorded Convocations in the wake of his father’s passing in September 2020, only two days after the release of his latest project The Ascension. Each volume is intended to reflect the five stages of mourning, and the album will be accompanied by a longform video art piece by Mexican artist Melissa Fuentes. Sections of the video will be released alongside the corresponding music on YouTube.

The first volume Meditations is out this Thursday, April 8. You can listen to the first song “Meditation V” below.