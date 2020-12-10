Sun June Share Video for New Single, "Bad Girl": Watch

Austin, Texas’ Sun June have shared their new single “Bad Girl” alongside its music video. Following “Singing” and “Karen O,” this is the third glimpse into the band’s forthcoming album, Somewhere, out on Feb. 5, 2021, via Run For Cover & Keeled Scales.

Sun June’s Laura Colwell says of the new song:

“Bad Girl” is about a deep manic drive to regress into the person I used to be—back when being bad was cool and being cool was everything. I was given a lot of freedom as a teenager and always took advantage of it. After I lost a good friend in high school, my fear of death was overwhelming. The song reflects on how that fear combined with my own thrill-seeking affected my decisions since. It cycles through self-destructive choices I’ve made in relationships to avoid responsibility, and how my fear of loss has lead me down some dumb paths. The tone is sad and resigned, but also self-righteous somehow.

There’s something pushing and pulling between the lyrics and the beat, so we thought a dance video might draw out some internal tension. We filmed around Lockhart, TX, where we recorded the album, because there are so many farms and fields out there that are unchanged despite the area’s growth. We took some inspiration from films like Blood Simple and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which were also shot in rural towns just outside of Austin. Basically, we tried to channel Frances McDormand, Willie Nelson and Haim (if Haim were an only child).

Watch the “Bad Girl” video below and hear Sun June in the Paste Studio (circa 2018) further down. Somewhere is available for preorder here.