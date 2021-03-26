Tate McRae Shares New EP, "bad ones" Music Video

Rising pop powerhouse Tate McRae shared her latest EP TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD on Friday. The six-track release includes four previously released singles from McRae, and two new songs in “bad ones” and “wish i loved you in the 90s.”

The EP’s release comes with the arrival of a music video for “bad ones.” The video, co-directed by McRae, finds the singer hanging out with her friends, causing some classically teenaged mischief until the group enters a corner store and things get out of hand. It’s a fitting progression for the song’s hook: “I keep falling for the bad ones / The always-make-me-sad ones / Trying hard to hold my ground / But it always ties me down, yeah, the bad ones.” The song’s slightly moody pop and the acoustic-led wistful ballad of “wish i loved you in the 90s” bookend the latest EP, with McRae’s more familiar hits taking up the rest of the record.

Watch the music video for “bad ones” below. You can listen to TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD here.