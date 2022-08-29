Taylor Swift Announces New Album, Midnights

Sunday night was a big one for Taylor Swift and her legions of fans: The pop superstar not only took home the biggest win of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards—Video of the Year (her third), for All Too Well: The Short Film—but also announced a “brand new album,“ which she later detailed via social media (at midnight, naturally).

Coming Oct. 21, Midnights tells “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” Swift explained in a statement:

We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.

Swift’s statement concludes by revealing the album’s title and release date, with its cover art attached to the post. The LP runs 13 tracks, though their titles and runtimes have yet to be revealed. Midnights is now available for preorder.

Midnights will be Swift’s first new album in nearly two years, following a pair of acclaimed 2020 LPs, folklore and evermore. She’s also continued to re-record and re-release her back catalog, to which she eluded in her VMA acceptance speech, last releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.

Below, see Swift’s Midnights cover art, watch her accept her VMA and announce the new album, and revisit All Too Well: The Short Film.

Midnights Art: