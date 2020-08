Taylor Swift fans received a big surprise today: news began to spread of Swift sending autographed folklore CD copies to independent record stores across the country.

Several record stores began posting on Twitter about surprise packages of signed Taylor Swift albums arriving free of charge. Many are limiting one per customer, as the list prices are similar to a regular CD copy.

View the tweets below, and read Paste’s review of folklore here.

We sold out in minutes. Love and thanks to all of you and to @taylorswift13 for all of her support of independent record stores everywhere. Remember to mask up on your way to pick up. Tag us in your pics and we’ll repost. #recordstorefolklorepic.twitter.com/QLwHQvAXXd — CriminalRecords (@CriminalRecords) August 20, 2020

A funny thing happened on the way to Bull Moose today. Several locations received a shipment of Folklore CDs all autographed by @taylorswift13~! Check out Windham, Lewiston, Bangor, Salem, Scarborough, Mill Creek, & Keene.Thanks T Swift for the support for local record shops! pic.twitter.com/onP2H6GvQO — Bull Moose (the reopened store) (@BullMoose) August 20, 2020

Thank you @taylorswift13 for supporting local record stores and sending us limited amount of “Folklore” signed CDs! These are available for local purchase only! Limit one per customer! #recordstorefolklore#taylornation#taylorswiftpic.twitter.com/PaNPWOHgiN — Zia Records (@ZiaRecords) August 20, 2020