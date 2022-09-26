The Go! Team Announce Get Up Sequences Part Two, Share "Divebomb"

Kaleidoscopic indie-pop act The Go! Team are back with a follow-up to last year’s Get Up Sequences Part One, coming Feb. 3, 2023, on Memphis Industries. Lead single “Divebomb” is out now to light a fire under your Monday morning.

Punchy piano and blown-out guitars lead the way on “Divebomb,” a pro-choice protest song that showcases 19-year-old Detroit rapper IndigoYaj. The emcee raises her voice to underscore the importance of doing exactly that: “I’ve got the viewpoint and I’m taking aim now,” she raps over The Go! Team’s characteristically vibrant instrumental, which is later accented by police sirens and the whistle of falling bombs. Few bands could make taking a fierce stand for reproductive rights sound so fun.

“Protest songs have always been a balancing act,” says The Go! Team’s Ian Parton. “If you’re too sledgehammer it’s cringey—like the Scorpions’ ‘Winds of Change’ or something—but at the same time given the stuff they’re trying to pull with abortion rights it feels weird to ignore it.”

The Go! Team have also announced a 2023 U.K. tour, with 15 shows set for March and April. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 30.

Parton describes the band’s seventh album as “an international patchwork. A global fruit salad. A United Nations of Sound.” Also featured on the LP alongside IndigoYaj are West African girl group Star Feminine Band, Indian Bollywood playback singer Neha Hatwar, Kokubo Chisato of J-Pop indie band Lucie Too, Hilarie Bratset (formerly of Apples in Stereo), Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott and others.

Watch the “Divebomb” visualizer (created by Parton and Bradley Hale) below, and find the details of Get Up Sequences Part Two and The Go! Team’s tour dates further down.

Get Up Sequences Part Two Tracklist:

01. Look Away, Look Away

02. Divebomb

03. Getting To Know (All The Ways We’re Wrong For Each Other)

04. Stay and Ask Me In a Different Way

05. The Me Frequency

06. Whammy-O

07. But We Keep On Trying

08. Sock It To Me

09. Going

10. Nowhere

11. Gemini

12. Train Song

13. Baby

Get Up Sequences Part Two Art:

The Go! Team Tour Dates:

March 2023

03 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Junction

04 – Southampton, U.K. @ Engine Rooms

05 – Margate, U.K. @ Dreamland

09 – Reading, U.K. @ Sub 89

10 – Newcastle, U.K. @ Boiler Shop

11 – Birmingham, U.K. @ The Mill

12 – Bristol, U.K. @ The Fleece

16 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rescue Rooms

17 – Sheffield, U.K. @ Leadmill

18 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Liquid Rooms

19 – Glasgow, U.K. @ SWG3

25 – Manchester, U.K. @ Gorilla

26 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell

31 – London, U.K. @ Lafayette

April 2023

1 – Brighton, U.K. @ Chalk