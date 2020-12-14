The White Stripes Release New Live Album, Saturday Night Live Performances

In honor of the release of their Greatest Hits album earlier this month, The White Stripes have shared a new live record, The White Stripes Live At The 40 Watt, and reuploaded their Saturday Night Live performances.

The White Stripes performed just once on the show in 2002, playing both a “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground” that rocked the stage and “We’re Going To Be Friends.”

Live At The 40 Watt is a recording of a show the band played at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga., in 1999, and features songs from the band’s earliest albums. Fun fact: They were opening for Pavement that night. It’s available for purchase here, with proceeds benefitting Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight initiative.

In addition to both their live album and unearthed television performances, fans in North America are also able to listen to international b-sides on digital streaming for the first time today.

Watch The White Stripes perform “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground” and “We’re Going To Be Friends” on SNL below. Keep scrolling for The White Stripes Live At The 40 Watt’s cover art and tracklist. You can revisit Paste’s review of the band’s greatest hits album here.

01. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

02. Good To Me

03. Suzy Lee

04. Let’s Build A Home

05. Jolene

06. Astro

07. Jimmy The Exploder

08. Broken Bricks

09. I’m Bored

10. Slicker Drips

11. The Big Three Killed My Baby